Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Rapid City, SD

Rapid City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

