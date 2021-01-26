 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Rapid City, SD

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 12 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

