Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Rapid City, SD

Rapid City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.

