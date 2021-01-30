Rapid City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Rapid City, SD
