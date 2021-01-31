It will be a cold day in Rapid City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Rapid City, SD
