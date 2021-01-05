 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Rapid City, SD

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Rapid City, SD

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News