Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Rapid City, SD
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.