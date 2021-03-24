 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Rapid City, SD

Temperatures in Rapid City will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

