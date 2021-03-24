Temperatures in Rapid City will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Rapid City, SD
This evening in Rapid City: A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rapid City…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The Rapi…
