Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Rapid City, SD

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Rapid City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!