 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Rapid City, SD

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Rapid City, SD

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Rapid City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News