Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Rapid City, SD

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Rapid City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.