Interstate 90 closure to extend to Sioux Falls, impassable roads reported across West River

The South Dakota Department of Transportation will extend the closure of Interstate 90 to Sioux Falls beginning at 4 p.m. Mountain time Thursday.

The interstate is already shut down from east of Rapid City to Chamberlain due to treacherous weather conditions and high winds causing blizzard-like conditions.

SDDOT said the high winds are expected to move east and low visibility coupled with drifting snow are all contributing to dangerous driving conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning in effect through Friday.

In addition to the blizzard-like conditions, a news release from SDDOT said many stuck and stranded vehicles are blocking lanes of traffic.

Due to continued high winds causing near zero visibility and drifting snow, along with ongoing issues with stranded motorists, SDDOT anticipates the I-90 closure to remain in place through Thursday and into Friday.

Officials with SDDOT and the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said the agencies will continually assess conditions to determine when I-90 can be reopened safely.

In addition to the I-90 closure, officials are reminding motorists that many "No Travel Advisories" and "Road Impassable" conditions are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.

Several secondary highways are currently listed as impassable due to high winds, drifting and blowing snow, and low visibility associated with this winter storm system. SDDOT and DPS said motorists should not use secondary roads to avoid interstate closures.

SDDOT said when listed as "Road Impassable, travel on the road segment is physically impossible due to widespread deep snow, drifts or stranded vehicles. Clearing these secondary roads is expected to be difficult as winds and additional snow are preventing ability to safely and effectively plow or blow the drifted snow, especially with the added issue of stranded vehicles.

Motorists are asked to avoid travel due to the extremely serious weather conditions, and rapidly deteriorating roads. Significantly reduced visibilities and blizzard-like conditions, along with extreme wind chills, make travel very dangerous.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.