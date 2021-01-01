Rapid City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rapid City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City
