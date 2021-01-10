Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

For the drive home in Rapid City: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rapid City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.