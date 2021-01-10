 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Rapid City: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rapid City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News