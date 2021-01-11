Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Rapid City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.