 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Rapid City: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Rapid City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News