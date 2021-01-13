For the drive home in Rapid City: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Rapid City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City
