Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Rapid City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 31F. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. It will be a cold day in Rapid City Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 5:00 PM MST until FRI 12:00 PM MST. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

