Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Clear with gusty winds. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 35 to 50 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph. Friday, Rapid City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until FRI 12:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.