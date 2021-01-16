 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Rapid City: Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Low around 30F. NW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rapid City Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News