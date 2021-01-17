Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

For the drive home in Rapid City: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rapid City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.