For the drive home in Rapid City: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rapid City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rapid City today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 de…
Temperatures in Rapid City will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Winds sho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to r…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Winds should…
Rapid City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 31F. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Rapid City folks should see highs in the 50's tomor…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rapid City today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcaste…
For the drive home in Rapid City: Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Low around 30F. NW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Clear with gusty winds. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 35 to 50 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 …
Rapid City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Winds should be ca…