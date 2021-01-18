Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Rapid City's evening forecast: Light rain early. Becoming partly cloudy and windy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. It will be a cold day in Rapid City Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.