Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Rapid City will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City
