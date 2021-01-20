 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Rapid City will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News