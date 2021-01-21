 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Rapid City: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rapid City tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News