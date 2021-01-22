 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.04. A 22-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News