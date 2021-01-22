Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.04. A 22-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.