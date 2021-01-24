 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

For the drive home in Rapid City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rapid City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

