This evening in Rapid City: A few passing clouds. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 15.97. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City
