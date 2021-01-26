 Skip to main content
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 12F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 7.76. A 11-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

