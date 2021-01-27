 Skip to main content
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Rapid City's evening forecast: Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 11F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Wednesday, Rapid City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

