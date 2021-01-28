This evening in Rapid City: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Rapid City will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City
