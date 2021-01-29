 Skip to main content
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Rapid City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.

