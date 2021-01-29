Rapid City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rapid City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 16 degrees is to…
It will be a cold day in Rapid City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
For the drive home in Rapid City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rapid Ci…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 11-degree low is…
This evening's outlook for Rapid City: Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecast…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 12F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of s…
This evening in Rapid City: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Rapid City will be cool tomorrow. It should…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 12 degrees is to…