Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Rapid City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

