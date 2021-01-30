 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Rapid City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rapid City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Frostbite, hypothermia: How to stay safe in extreme cold weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News