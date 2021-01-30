This evening in Rapid City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rapid City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City
