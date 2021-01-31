Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Mainly clear. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Rapid City will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City
