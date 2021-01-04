 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Rapid City: Clear. Windy this evening. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rapid City area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News