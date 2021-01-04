Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

This evening's outlook for Rapid City: Clear. Windy this evening. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rapid City area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.