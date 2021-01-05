Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

This evening in Rapid City: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rapid City tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.