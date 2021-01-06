Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

For the drive home in Rapid City: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rapid City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.