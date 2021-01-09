 Skip to main content
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31.66. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Saturday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 5:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

