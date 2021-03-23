 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Rapid City: A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rapid City area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Forest fire threatening homes caught on camera in New Jersey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News