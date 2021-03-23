This evening in Rapid City: A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rapid City area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City
