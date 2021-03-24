Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rapid City area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Rapid City: A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rapid City…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The Rapi…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Temperatures in Rapid City will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for sca…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.