Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rapid City area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.