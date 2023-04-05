Here's the latest on school closings and delays for Wednesday, April 5. This list will be updated as information is received.
— Belle Fourche Schools, two-hour late start
— Bennett County Schools, closed
— Bison Schools, two-hour late start
— Black Hills Christian Academy, two-hour late start
— Cheyenne Eagle Butte Schools, closed
— Creekside Christian School, closed
— Custer Schools, two-hour late start
— Douglas Schools, closed
— Dupree Schools, closed
People are also reading…
— Edgemont Schools, closed
— Faith Schools, two-hour delay
— Hermosa School, two-hour delay
— Hill City Schools, two-hour delay
— Hot Springs School District 23-2, virtual learning
— John Witherspoon College, closed
— Lead Deadwood Schools, two-hour delay
— Lemmon Schools, closed
— Lyman Schools, closed
— Meade Schools 46-1, closed
— New Underwood Schools, closed
— Newell Schools, two-hour late start
— Oehlrichs Schools, closed
— Oglala Lakota County Public Schools, virtual learning
— Philip Schools, virtual learning
— Rapid City Catholic Schools, closed
— Rapid City Christian School, virtual learning Tuesday and Wednesday
— Sinte Gleska University, campus closed, classes online unless otherwise notified by instructor
— South Dakota Mines, opening at 10 a.m.
— Spearfish Schools, two-hour late start
— Tiospaye Topa School, virtual learning
— Wall School District, virtual learning
— Western Dakota Tech Philip, closed
— Western Dakota Tech Rapid City, 10 a.m. start
— Western Dakota Tech Whitewood, 10 a.m. start
— Wounded Knee District School, closed
— YFS Child Development Center, 10 a.m. start
— YFS Head Start Adams, 10 a.m. start
— YFS Head Start Douglas, closed
— YFS Head Start Monroe, 10 a.m. start