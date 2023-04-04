Here's the latest on school closings for Tuesday, April 4. This list will be updated as information is received.
— Banana Bunch Children's Learning Center, closed
— Belle Fourche Schools, virtual learning
— Bennett County Schools, closed
— Black Hills State University (Spearfish and Rapid City), closed
— Cheyenne Eagle Butte Schools, closed
— Creekside Christian School, closed
— Custer School District, closed
— Douglas Schools, closed
— Dupree School, closed
— Faith Schools, closed
— Harding County Schools, closed
— Hermosa School, closed
— Hill City Schools, closed
— Hot Springs School District 23-2, closed
— John Witherspoon College, closed
— Lead Deadwood Schools, closed
— Lyman Schools, closed
— Meade School District 46-1, closed
— New Underwood Schools, closed
— Newell Schools, closed
— Oehlrichs Schools, closed
— Oglala Lakota County Public Schools, virtual learning
— Philip Schools, closed
— Rapid City Catholic Schools, closed
— Rapid City Christian School, virtual learning Tuesday and Wednesday
— SDSU College of Nursing, standard classes closed; NACC remote delivery
— Sheridan District 3, virtual learning
— Sinte Gleska University, campus closed; all classes held online unless otherwise notified by instructors
— South Dakota School for the Deaf, closed
— South Dakota Mines, closed
— Spearfish Schools, closed
— Tiospaye Topa School, virtual learning Tuesday and Wednesday
— Wall Schools, virtual learning
— Western Dakota Tech Philip, closed
— Western Dakota Tech Rapid City, closed
— Western Dakota Tech Whitewood, closed
— Youth and Family Services, closed
— Zion Lutheran School, closed