Four people were killed around the Black Hills over the long Memorial Day weekend, including an incident police suspect was a homicide involving a motor vehicle.
Rochelle Seminole, 48, was charged with first-degree murder after hitting a pedestrian with her car Sunday at the Rapid City Walmart parking lot on North Lacrosse Street, police said. The victim has not been identified.
Multiple witnesses led police to suspect Seminole intentionally hit the victim, said Patrol Sgt. Nick Davis. Seminole also was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
Police responded to the parking lot at 12:43 p.m. and found Seminole's vehicle crashed into a tree. The victim was unresponsive and later died at a hospital.
An investigation by police and the Pennington County Sheriff's Department is continuing.
Meanwhile, two men died when they were thrown from vehicles in unrelated single-vehicle crashes in Butte and Meade counties on Saturday. Neither victim has been identified, pending notification of families.
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said a 35-year-old man died Saturday morning from a crash 2 miles north of Rapid City in Meade County. The man was driving a 1992 GMC Sierra Pickup at 7:29 a.m. on North Deadwood Avenue when he left the roadway and hit a box culvert on a creek embankment. No information about seat-belt use was provided.
The department said a 31-year-old man died at 7:55 p.m. Saturday after his 2004 Kia Optima crashed 3 miles southeast of Nisland in Butte County. The man lost control while driving on Snoma Road, a gravel road. The vehicle hit a ditch, rolled several times, ejecting the man from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The Highway Patrol continues to investigate both crashes.
Another man was found dead Sunday afternoon next to a train track between Wall and Wasta in eastern Pennington County.
The body of Justin Johnson, 45, of Hulett, Wyoming, was discovered around 5:16 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
A sheriff’s office photograph showed officials looking at the inner bank of a train track about 100 yards off Interstate 90 at mile marker 105. An autopsy for Johnson has been scheduled.