Dear Eagles,
Welcome to Chadron State College and the Off Campus Eagle magazine. From the moment you first set foot on campus as a freshman, until you toss your cap into the air after you graduate, you will be surrounded by people dedicated to making your time at Chadron State College both rewarding and enjoyable.
Our dedicated and passionate faculty will prepare you to excel, as evidenced by the frequent recognition and awards our graduates receive in their fields. Our alumni around the country speak highly of the quality of the education they received at Chadron State and of their experiences here. Each fall, many of our alumni return for Homecoming to renew old acquaintances, and recall a very special time in their lives.
We recognize that the college experience is more than a classroom. Our beautiful campus is set among splendid hills and grassy plains and steeped in the small town atmosphere of Chadron, Nebraska. I encourage you to become acquainted with all the wonderful experiences the community of Chadron provides.
There’s also a host of extracurricular activities designed to challenge and enrich your life. The college has more than 40 clubs for students and there are many opportunities to perform in the arts by becoming involved with our theatre and music departments. Our numerous athletic programs, including NCAA Division II sports in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, intramurals, and club sports, provide you with an avenue to participate if you aspire to be a student-athlete or a welcome diversion from your studies as you cheer from the stands with your friends.
If I had to pick one word to describe Chadron State College, it would be vibrant—the academic programs, the faculty, the staff, the athletic programs, the campus life and our alumni are all vibrant. Welcome to Chadron State College!
Dr. Randy Rhine
President, Chadron State College