Welcome Home Bikers

40 years. Wow.

It’s hard to believe this all started 40 years ago with a party in the pasture. Things have changed a bit since that time, but what hasn’t changed is the smiling faces, the powerful camaraderie, and the good times we’ve had with everyone who chooses to call this place home in August.

We owe these 40 years to you. Everyone who has been here and chooses to keep coming truly is part of the Buffalo Chip family. But, we’re far from done! I prefer to say we’re just getting started.

As we continue each year to change and grow, we’re looking forward to making many new friends. So let’s hoist one now as a toast to many more happy years of seeing your smiling faces right here at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. And, like always,

Ride Free and Take Risks.

- Woody

