Chadron is named for Louis B. Chartran, manager of a fur trading post built in 1841 near what are now the city reservoirs south of town. The creek running nearby is named on early maps as Chartran’s Creek.
The name was pronounced by French settlers as “shattron,” and the pronunciation evolved into Chadron. Chadron’s roots began at a site northwest of the city’s present location, before relocating to its current site in 1885 with the arrival of the railroad. The speed at which residents of the former townsite moved to what is now Chadron proper, led it to be dubbed “The Magic City.”
In 1910, the Nebraska Legislature selected Chadron as the site for the college to serve the educational needs of western Nebraska. The first session was held during the summer of 1911.
Home to the annual Fur Trade Days each July, Chadron offers plenty of amenities and is well situated for residents and visitors alike to take advantage of the many recreational and cultural opportunities in Northwest Nebraska.
The following pages offer a glimpse at some of the attractions the area has to offer. So enjoy your time on campus but get out and explore the greater Pine Ridge region and consider calling it home forever.