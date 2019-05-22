Our beautiful little town of Hot Springs, nestled in the Southern Black Hills, is the perfect vacation destination. We offer a wide variety of accommodations from Hotels, Motels, Camping, Glamping, Cabins and Vacation rentals to fit any budget from fancy to frugal. Surrounded by natural beauty, you won’t be short of something to do in Hot Springs and we are very comfortably situated near major attractions in the Southern Hills such as Mount Rushmore National Monument, Crazy Horse Memorial, Custer State Park and Wind Cave National park.
Nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts have a plethora of places to choose from to enjoy fishing, hiking, biking and swimming. Golfers will love our award winning Southern Hills Golf Course with its breathtaking views and beautiful clubhouse. We have parks galore that are perfect for a picnic, especially Chautauqua Park and Brookside Park where you can relax next to the warm Fall River.
Hot Springs houses the world famous Mammoth Site, an accredited museum and ongoing paleontological dig site which to date has found 61 mammoths and counting! Evans Plunge Mineral Springs is the world’s largest naturally warm mineral spring-fed pool and offers you a chance to soak and swim in the Black Hills oldest attraction. The magnificent Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary offers a unique opportunity to see hundreds of wild horses roam freely on this beautiful preserve. If you are in the mood to step back in time, visit our Pioneer Museum in the magnificent sandstone building on the hill overlooking our historic downtown, but our local businesses are not to be overlooked! We have a variety of unique specialty stores and our galleries and artisan markets feature one of a kind works from local artists. Our fine grocery stores offer a wide variety of goods and we have an excellent health food store. Savor the flavor of a delicious meal at one of our many local restaurants, take in a movie at our historic Hot Springs Theatre or take the kids for a fun game of bowling or mini golf.
From the giant murals that adorn some of our buildings, to a casual stroll along our beautiful warm Fall River, there is so much to see in Hot Springs, you’ll need more than a day to enjoy everything. Whether you are a solo traveler, a couple, or a large group, we have something for everyone, so I invite you to “Soak in a Hot Springs Adventure”. We love our town and I am sure that you will too, so choose Hot Springs as your vacation destination and be welcome in Hot Springs.
Olivia Mears
Executive Director
