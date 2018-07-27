More than $350,000 in federal funding has been awarded to four West River trail systems as part of the Federal Highway Administrations’ Recreational Trails Program.
Deadwood’s Whitewood Creek Trail, Bear Butte State Park, the George S. Mickelson Trail and the Black Hills Snowmobile Trail System were among the recipients of about $1.1 million in federal funding to South Dakota trails and parks.
In Deadwood, $60,000 will go toward widening and repaving about 600 feet of the Whitewood Creek Trail. The asphalt trail will be repaved with concrete and a boardwalk will be removed and replaced. Randy Kittle, the grants coordinator at the state’s Department of Game, Fish & Parks, said the area had simply reached the end of its usable life.
“They don’t provide a safe user surface anymore,” Kittle said.
All federal funding must be matched by the local entity with 80 percent of the funding coming from federal coffers. For the Deadwood project, that equates to a $15,000 contribution from Deadwood.
At Bear Butte State Park, a viewing platform near the summit of Bear Butte will be replaced using $32,000 in federal funding and $8,000 from the state park. Along the George S. Mickelson Trail, the boards and side rails on bridge #120 in Deadwood will be replaced and redesigned to meet the current design standards and “make the trail a little more enjoyable and safe in the process,” Kittle said. The project will receive $70,000 in federal funding.
Finally, snowmobilers taking advantage of the Black Hills Snowmobile Trail System can expect a smoother ride next winter after $192,000 was awarded to purchase a new Tucker Snocat, which grooms the trail surface by pulling a drag behind the large orange tracked machine.
Funding from the Federal Highway Trust Fund for the projects and purchases represent a portion of the motor fuel excise tax collected from non-highway recreational fuel use. Applications for projects searching for federal funding go before a state advisory council comprised of five governor-appointed members who review the applications and make recommendations on which projects should receive awards.
Typically, the council meets once a year, Kittle said. In January, the application cycle for next year’s awards will open. On average, about $1 million is available each year, Kittle said, adding that most of the projects that received awards this year will complete the work in 2019.