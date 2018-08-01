Deadwood has been attracting an assortment of characters since 1876, and they’re still here. This month we sat down with Andy “Cookie” Mosher, the 50-year-old director of Deadwood Alive, a troupe of 14 western re-enactors who perform on Deadwood’s historic Main Street 10 times a day, 85 days a year, as well as stage the nightly Trial of Jack McCall.
Describe what you and your-reenactors do and how often you do it?
We are charged with promoting history in Deadwood as well as entertaining guests. We perform 10 times a day, concluding each day with the Trial of Jack McCall at the Masonic Temple. We do three major gunfights on Main Street each day and each is completely different, and all depict something that happened right here.
Performing as a historical re-enactor necessarily involves some knowledge of history. What’s the most intriguing thing you’ve learned about Deadwood?
For me, the most interesting thing is when I can stand on the exact spot where something historical happened. For instance, I can stand outside on Gold Street at the exact spot where two men had a showdown gunfight like you see in the movies. It actually happened right there on Aug. 18, 1876, just a couple of weeks after Wild Bill got shot.
What do you enjoy most about performing for visitors?
A: The kids. That is the best part for me, when I can see that look in a kid’s eye and know he is going to go learn more about history. At 2:30 p.m., six days a week, we sit down at a table in Mustang Sally’s and we play Go Fish with any kid who wants to play, and sometimes adults as well. The best part is when they smile when they win, and we’ll play until they win.
What’s the most unusual thing that’s ever happened during a performance?
A: At the Trial of Jack McCall just a couple of weeks ago, there is a part in the play where my character breaks down in tears and starts crying. As a part of the Trial, we install a child as the sheriff to watch over Jack McCall. During my crying episode, this 5-year-old kid playing the sheriff got up from his chair, came over to my desk and tried to console me. He stood by me and told me, “Don’t cry. Take deep breaths. You’ll be okay.” He stayed there until I quit crying and we resumed the trial. It was the most beautiful thing ever. That kid was so concerned that I was upset.
What do you hope visitors walk away with after watching Deadwood Alive?
I hope they realize that there is more to Deadwood than playing a slot machine. If it wasn’t for our history, we would have nothing here. We hope they go back home and tell their friends how great it was and bring them back with them next time so we can share this town with more people. I’m passionate about what we do, as is everyone in our troupe. We love this town and we want to share it with the world.