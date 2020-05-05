What if it is time to listen to the quiet?

I won’t go that far, but…

It felt slow. It felt quiet. It felt peaceful. It felt fresh and new. It felt different.

What if this is the message of this virus? The message to slow down. To listen. To see things again- the things we take for granted and the things we miss in our hurried life.

What if the speed of which our life and world had gotten to was spinning so fast that we were heading for an implosion? What if this is it?

What if we needed a shake down? A wake-up call to be grateful for what is important.

As the days go by, I realize how grateful I am for simplicity. How grateful I am for food, water, and the shelter of my home. How grateful I am for the security of love from my family and friends. How grateful I am for dinner and movie dates with my husband at home with our sweet dogs snuggled next to us.

I realize what I really miss. I miss smiles and hugs. I miss cheek kisses. I miss the touch of my loved ones and voices that are not muffled by technology. I miss the freedom to move in whatever direction I desire.

The events, travel, and manicures seem of little importance.