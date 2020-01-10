What is Truly-Local DNA?

Do we understand the devastating impact when a community loses its media base? Your local newspaper is your community’s ambassador to the outside world, if it were to disappear, who would tell your story and promote your town to the world? A recent Notre Dame study showed that where newspapers have gone out of business, the cost of local government grows in excess of 30% within five years. Not only that, but when communities become what is referred to as news deserts (those without a newspaper or voice), that business declines, less people vote and civic involvement dwindles. We will discuss this in future columns.

Regardless of whether you have a small or large tourism base, there are simple ways to double down on this base. Nearly every town can create some sort of tourism and those with ample tourism can grow that substantially with simple tactics and strategies. Those will be discussed in future columns as well.

Most city and community governments will agree that the Truly-Local mentality is critical to their growth and future. However, did you know that most governments, while with the best intentions, have changeable laws, regulations and procedures that actually harm their own efforts? We will discuss how local governments can make minor adjustments and stimulate their communities without spending a dime more.