FRIDAY

May 12, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

City on Fire

Apple TV+ ■ New Series

Based on Garth Risk Hallberg's epic 944page bestselling novel City on Fire, this new series tells the intricate tale of a shooting in Central Park and how the victim, a young NYU student, connects a string of mysterious fires, the downtown punk scene and a wealthy real estate family with a lot of secrets around the turn of the century. "We were interested in a post-9/11, pre-Occupy Wall Street New York," co-creator Josh Schwartz said of its unique 2003 setting, which was a fun blast to the past, full of flip phones and bootcut jeans galore. The eight-episode drama is led by Jemima Kirke, Chase Sui Wonders and Wyatt Oleff. The first three episodes are available today; new episodes drop Fridays.

The Great

Hulu ■ Season Premiere

The satirical dark comedy about the rise to power of Russia's Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) returns for its third season, which sees the empress and her husband, Peter (Nicholas Hoult), attempting to make their marriage work after some seemingly insurmountable problems — like Catherine's attempt on his life and the fact that she imprisoned all of his friends. All 10 episodes drop today.

The Mother

Netflix ■ Original Film

A deadly assassin (Jennifer Lopez) comes out of hiding to protect the daughter (Lucy Paez) she gave up years before while on the run from dangerous men. Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael García Bernal co-star.

The Power

Prime Video ■ Season Finale

The first season of this thriller led by Auli'i Cravalho, John Leguizamo and Josh Charles concludes with today's episode.

S.W.A.T.

CBS, 7 p.m.

In "Forget Shorty," the first part of a two part season finale, SWAT teams up with the DEA, led by Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to conduct a massive gang sweep, only to discover that a vicious cartel is planting roots in the city and endangering numerous lives.

The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m. ■ Original Film

Singer Jane Da Silva (Jodie Sweetin) inherits a nonprofit detective agency. Mentored by her aunt, Sadie (Paris Jefferson), and Detective John Cameron (Stephen Huszar), she takes on her first case, about a mother's untimely death years before. As Jane investigates, she realizes that digging up the past can be dangerous.

Great Performances

PBS, 8 p.m.

Enjoy a show-stopping revue of milestone shows and songs from 1973 to 2023 in "Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best," a 90-minute special hosted by two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster. The program features performances from Lincoln Center by Andre De Shields, Chita Rivera, Vanessa Williams and more.

Blue Bloods

CBS, 9 p.m.

In the new episode "Irish Exits," Frank (Tom Selleck) worries about his longtime friend Lenny Ross (returning guest star Treat Williams) when he suspects the former officer is hiding his true reason for returning to the city.