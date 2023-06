THURSDAY

June 1, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

iCarly

Paramount+ ■ Season Premiere

The rebooted series returns for Season 3, in which adulting continues to be complicated for Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and her friends, with Carly and Freddie (Nathan Kress) struggling to redefine their relationship, Spencer (Jerry Trainor) seeking a return to his roots and Harper's (Laci Mosley) reunion with an old rival leading to an unexpected outcome. The first two episodes are available today; new episodes drop Thursdays.

Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals

ION, 6 p.m. Live;

also streams on ION Plus and Bounce XL

The Blacklist

NBC, beginning at 7 p.m. ■ New Time Slot

The hit James Spader-led thriller moves to its new time slot tonight with back-to-back episodes as it enters its final stretch of eight new installments culminating in the July series finale. First, in "The Hat Trick," in an e’ ort to prove their worth to Rep. Hudson (Toby Leonard Moore), Red (James Spader) provides the task force with three criminal cases that are deeper than they appear. Meanwhile, Ressler (Diego Klattenho’ ) helps a friend make amends. Then, in "Blair Foster," when a corrupt lawyer is linked to a string of corporate coverups, Red helps the team investigate her operation, while Sen. Panabaker (Deirdre Lovejoy) and Cooper (Harry Lennix) await a judge's decision on the fate of the task force.

Wild West Chronicles

INSP, 8 p.m.

Temple Houston, the flamboyant son of Sam Houston, works hard to live up to his famous name as a top attorney in the Oklahoma Territory. But his flair for showmanship annoys his courtroom rivals, the Jennings brothers, and the feud erupts into bloodshed.

The Dead Files

Travel Channel, 10 p.m. ■

Season Premiere

The paranormal investigation series returns for Season 15, with former NYPD Detective Steve DiSchiavi and medium Amy Allan again helping solve incidents of devastating ghostly activity for beleaguered homeowners. Allan is departing the show early this season, stepping down for a personal break; her final episode will air on June 29. She passes the torch over to fellow medium Cindy Kaza, who will continue to help solve perplexing paranormal problems.

Pride From Above

Nat Geo, Midnight available on Disney+ tomorrow

With exclusive access to some of the world's biggest celebrations of LGBTQ+ culture, this spectacular aerial journey delivers a new perspective on Pride events as flying cameras soar above New York, Reykjavik, Niagara Falls and more.